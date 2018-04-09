BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Jordan Spieth & Rickie Fowler in best shots of the tournament

Monster 66ft putt & a hole-in-one in best shots of Masters

  • From the section Golf

Take a look back at some of the best shots of the 2018 Masters, featuring Rickie Fowler's incredible 66ft putt on the sixth hole at Augusta.

WATCH MORE: The moment Patrick Reed wins 2018 Masters

Available to UK users only.

Masters 2018

Video

Video

Reed holds nerve to beat rivals and win Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: The moment Reed wins Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

Garcia presents Reed with Green Jacket

  • From the section Golf
Video

Spieth keeps pressure on Reed with ninth brilliant birdie

  • From the section Golf
Video

'He likes it!' Hoffman's stunning hole-in-one

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: McIlroy 'roaring' after stunning chip for eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: 'Bewitched' Reed eagles 13th & 15th

  • From the section Golf
Video

Outrageous eagles & cheeky chips in best shots of day three

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Extraordinary' Reed leads Masters by three shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: McIlroy sinks three 'beautiful' birdies

  • From the section Golf
Video

Round of the Day: Rahm's superb seven under par

  • From the section Golf
Video

Fleetwood feels 'brilliant' after five consecutive birdies

  • From the section Golf
Video

Fowler & Rahm on charge with magnificent shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

'What a beaut!' - Reed two ahead at halfway stage

  • From the section Golf
Video

Fleetwood & Fowler feature in best Masters shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

Sergio Garcia's nightmare 13 at the Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

Spieth holes five birdies in a row to lead by two

  • From the section Golf
Video

Mickelson and Lyle feature in shots of day one

  • From the section Golf
Video

Pundits predictions: Who will win the 2018 Masters?

  • From the section Golf
Video

'A roar heard around the world' - Garcia's Masters moment

  • From the section Golf
Video

Jack Nicklaus' 15-year-old grandson hits hole-in-one

  • From the section Golf
Video

What is the greatest Masters shot of all time?

  • From the section Golf
Video

Why I'm a 'walking miracle' - Woods

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: Spieth & Johnson's water-skimming trick shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Absolute heaven' - Augusta is in magical condition

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Unprepared' Poulter has 'zero expectations'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Masters could be one for the ages - McIlroy

  • From the section Golf
Video

McIlroy aims to smile his way to Masters success

  • From the section Golf

