BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Jordan Spieth & Rickie Fowler in best shots of the tournament
Monster 66ft putt & a hole-in-one in best shots of Masters
- From the section Golf
Take a look back at some of the best shots of the 2018 Masters, featuring Rickie Fowler's incredible 66ft putt on the sixth hole at Augusta.
WATCH MORE: The moment Patrick Reed wins 2018 Masters
Available to UK users only.
Masters 2018
