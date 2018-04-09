BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Patrick Reed holds off Jordan Spieth & Rickie Fowler to win at Augusta
Reed holds nerve to beat rivals and win Masters
Patrick Reed survives late pressure from rivals Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler to hold his nerve and win by one shot to become the 2018 Masters champion.
