BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Patrick Reed holds off Jordan Spieth & Rickie Fowler to win at Augusta

Reed holds nerve to beat rivals and win Masters

  • From the section Golf

Patrick Reed survives late pressure from rivals Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler to hold his nerve and win by one shot to become the 2018 Masters champion.

