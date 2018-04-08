BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Jordan Spieth's momentum builds with a birdie at twelve
Spieth closes on Reed with sixth brilliant birdie
Former Masters winner Jordan Spieth closes on leader Patrick Reed, after posting six birdies without a single blemish through the opening twelve holes.
