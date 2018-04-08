Masters 2018: Patrick Reed wins first major with one-shot win

Reed had 22 birdies and two eagles in the tournament

Masters final leaderboard -15 P Reed (US); -14 R Fowler (US); -13 J Spieth (US); -11 J Rahm (Sp); -9 C Smith (Aus), B Watson (US), H Stenson (Swe), R McIlroy (NI); -8 M Leishman (Aus); -7 T Finau (US), D Johnson (US) Selected others: -5 P Casey (Eng); -4 TFleetwood (Eng), J Thomas (US); +1 T Woods (US) +2 P Mickelson (US); +3 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); +4 T Hatton (Eng), I Poulter (Eng)

Patrick Reed defied fellow Americans Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler to claim his first major title with a one-shot win at the Masters at Augusta.

The world number 24, who had led since the second round, led Rory McIlroy by three shots overnight.

McIlroy, chasing his first Green Jacket to complete the Grand Slam, faded with a two-over 74, while Reed parred the last to shoot 71 and win on 15 under.

Fowler (67) ended second, one ahead of Spieth, who had nine birdies in a 64.

The scene was set for a classic duel between the final pair, Reed and McIlroy, with expectations for a repeat of their epic match at the 2016 Ryder Cup, which the American shaded by one hole.

But McIlroy, who surged into contention with a bogey-free 65 on Saturday, cut a disconsolate figure in dropping five shots and was the only one of the top 16 finishers to return an over par final round.

For McIlroy, although it was not the collapse of his 2011 when he squandered a four-shot lead with a final round of 80, he was unable to produce his sparkling best and made only one birdie in the closing 14 holes.

Reed is the ninth first-time major winner in the last 12 Masters and all four major championships are now held by Americans.

