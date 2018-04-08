BBC Sport - Mark Chapman, Iain Carter and Alistair Bruce-Ball preview the final day of the Masters.
Morning Drive: Day Four at the Masters
- From the section Golf
Mark Chapman, Iain Carter and Alistair Bruce-Ball preview the final day of the Masters.
They discuss whether it's down to a two horse race between Reed and Mcllroy, whether history will be made, and who the spectators will be backing.
Download The Cut podcast for all the latest from the tournament.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired