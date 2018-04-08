BBC Sport - Mark Chapman, Iain Carter and Alistair Bruce-Ball preview the final day of the Masters.

Morning Drive: Day Four at the Masters

  • From the section Golf

Mark Chapman, Iain Carter and Alistair Bruce-Ball preview the final day of the Masters.

They discuss whether it's down to a two horse race between Reed and Mcllroy, whether history will be made, and who the spectators will be backing.

Download The Cut podcast for all the latest from the tournament.

Top videos

Video

Morning Drive: Day Four at the Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

Shock winners, angry losers and a slam-dunk proposal

Video

You'd want her on your team! Watch Maria's incredible enthusiasm

Video

Watch: Weightlifter throws tantrum while winner celebrates

Video

'Awesome swim' - Scotland's Scott storms to 100m freestyle gold

Video

Northern Ireland's McClenaghan beats Whitlock to pommel horse gold

Video

Scotland triples claim thrilling lawn bowls gold

Video

Scotland's Stewart digs deep to win 40k points race

Video

Beauty queen to weightlifting silver for England's Davies

Video

O'Connor defends Commonwealth 200m IM title

Video

'Caused some carnage' - when hammer throws go wrong

Video

Watch: McIlroy 'roaring' after stunning chip for eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: 'Bewitched' Reed eagles 13th & 15th

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired