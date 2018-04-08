BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy says Masters not just a two-horse race between him and leader Patrick Reed
Masters not a two-horse race, says McIlroy
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy says the Masters is not just a two-horse race between him and leader Patrick Reed going into Sunday's final day.
The Northern Irishman's seven-under-par 65 on day three included a remarkable chip-in for an eagle at the eighth but Reed still leads him by three after firing a 67 on Saturday.
