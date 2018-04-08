BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy says Masters not just a two-horse race between him and leader Patrick Reed

Masters not a two-horse race, says McIlroy

  • From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy says the Masters is not just a two-horse race between him and leader Patrick Reed going into Sunday's final day.

The Northern Irishman's seven-under-par 65 on day three included a remarkable chip-in for an eagle at the eighth but Reed still leads him by three after firing a 67 on Saturday.

Video is UK only.

Top videos

Video

Masters not a two-horse race, says McIlroy

  • From the section Golf
Video

Northern Ireland's McClenaghan beats Whitlock to pommel horse gold

Video

Scotland triples claim thrilling lawn bowls gold

Video

Beauty queen to weightlifting silver for England's Davies

Video

Watch: McIlroy 'roaring' after stunning chip for eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: 'Bewitched' Reed eagles 13th & 15th

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Oh my goodness what a left hook' - Silungwe floors Edwards

Video

'Caused some carnage' - when hammer throws go wrong

Video

England score quick opening goal against India

Video

Emotional Bosworth wins race walk silver with British record

Video

England's Miller wins hammer gold with huge throw

Video

Peaty power, Barker on track and a real knockout

Video

Guardiola hopes Man Utd defeat will not cause 'too much damage'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired