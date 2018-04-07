BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Tommy Fleetwood hails 'brilliant' day at Augusta
Fleetwood feels 'brilliant' after five consecutive birdies
England's Tommy Fleetwood says it was "such a good day" after five consecutive birdies saw the 27-year-old leap up the leaderboard on day three of the Masters at Augusta.
