Masters 2018: Rory McIlroy intends 'to spoil Patrick Reed's party' at Augusta

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy says he wants "to spoil the party" for Masters leader Patrick Reed by completing his own career Grand Slam at Augusta.

McIlroy, 28, is three shots behind the American, who has never won a major, going into Sunday's final round.

The pair go out together at 19:40 BST - you can follow it live across the BBC.

"I feel like all the pressure's on him," said four-time major winner McIlroy. "He's got a few guys chasing him who are pretty big time players."

McIlroy kept alive his hopes of a first Green Jacket with a bogey-free seven-under 65 on Saturday, putting him on 11 under ahead of American Rickie Fowler on nine under and Spain's Jon Rahm on eight under.

Reed, 27, leads the way on 14 under after a third-round 67 which contained two eagles.

McIlroy is aiming to become only the sixth man to win all four majors, having already secured victories at the US Open, the Open Championship and the US PGA Championship.

Winning the Green Jacket would propel the world number seven into exalted company alongside Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Tiger Woods.

Sealing victory at the Masters has been McIlroy's main priority after four consecutive top-10 finishes at Augusta National.

"I'm really excited to show everyone what I've got, to show Patrick Reed what I've got and all the pressure is on him," added McIlroy.

"He went to Augusta State University and has a lot of support and I'm hoping to come in here and spoil the party."

'I've been waiting for this chance'

McIlroy also has experience of playing in the final pairing on a Masters Sunday - in 2011 when he threw away a four-shot lead in the final round.

He has vowed to learn from that experience and use it positively when he tries to overhaul 27-year-old Reed on Sunday.

"I'm a much more experienced person and player than I was when I had my previous best chance in 2011," he said.

"I've been waiting for this chance, to be honest.

"I always have said that 2011 was a huge turning point in my career. It was the day that I realised I wasn't ready to win major championships, and I needed to reflect on that and realise what I needed to do differently.

"But now I am ready."

Rory also under pressure - Reed

Reed, who memorably beat McIlroy in an epic Ryder Cup matchplay tussle at Hazeltine in 2016, has never won a major title.

The world number 24 had never shot under 70 at Augusta until this week, missing the cut on two of his four previous Masters appearances.

"I'm not out there to play Rory. I'm out there to play the golf course," he said.

"The biggest thing I can pull from Hazeltine is I was going head to head with Rory and was able to put together a really good round, and when he tried to make a counter, I was able to always stay ahead and keep going."

Reed admits more pressure will be on him as the leader, but believes McIlroy could also feel the strain.

"At the same time, he's trying to go for the career Grand Slam. You can put it either way," he said.

"It's going to be electrifying. The fans are going to be ready to go, they are going to be ready to cheer for whoever is making putts, whoever is making birdies or pulling off shots."

