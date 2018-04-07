BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Patrick Reed shoots two incredible eagles to extend outright lead

Watch: 'Bewitched' Reed eagles 13th & 15th

  • From the section Golf

Patrick Reed eagles both the thirteenth and fifteenth holes to strengthen his position at the top of the leaderboard on day three of the Masters at Augusta.

MORE: Live video, radio & text coverage of day three at Augusta

Find out how to follow coverage of the 2018 Masters across the BBC here including live, uninterrupted coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Available to UK users only.

Masters 2018

Video

Watch: 'Bewitched' Reed eagles 13th & 15th

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: McIlroy 'roaring' after stunning chip for eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

Outrageous eagles & cheeky chips in best shots of day three

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Extraordinary' Reed leads Masters by three shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: McIlroy sinks three 'beautiful' birdies

  • From the section Golf
Video

Round of the Day: Rahm's superb seven under par

  • From the section Golf
Video

Fleetwood feels 'brilliant' after five consecutive birdies

  • From the section Golf
Video

Fowler & Rahm on charge with magnificent shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

'What a beaut!' - Reed two ahead at halfway stage

  • From the section Golf
Video

Fleetwood & Fowler feature in best Masters shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

Sergio Garcia's nightmare 13 at the Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

Spieth holes five birdies in a row to lead by two

  • From the section Golf
Video

Mickelson and Lyle feature in shots of day one

  • From the section Golf
Video

Pundits predictions: Who will win the 2018 Masters?

  • From the section Golf
Video

'A roar heard around the world' - Garcia's Masters moment

  • From the section Golf
Video

Jack Nicklaus' 15-year-old grandson hits hole-in-one

  • From the section Golf
Video

What is the greatest Masters shot of all time?

  • From the section Golf
Video

Why I'm a 'walking miracle' - Woods

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: Spieth & Johnson's water-skimming trick shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Absolute heaven' - Augusta is in magical condition

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Unprepared' Poulter has 'zero expectations'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Masters could be one for the ages - McIlroy

  • From the section Golf
Video

McIlroy aims to smile his way to Masters success

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired