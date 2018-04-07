BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Patrick Reed shoots two incredible eagles to extend outright lead
Watch: 'Bewitched' Reed eagles 13th & 15th
- From the section Golf
Patrick Reed eagles both the thirteenth and fifteenth holes to strengthen his position at the top of the leaderboard on day three of the Masters at Augusta.
