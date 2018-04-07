BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Rory McIlroy chips in for a stunning eagle in third round
Watch: McIlroy 'roaring' after stunning chip for eagle
- From the section Golf
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy chips in for a stunning eagle on the eighth hole to move to nine under par on day three of the Masters at Augusta.
MORE: Live video, radio & text coverage of day three at Augusta
Find out how to follow coverage of the 2018 Masters across the BBC here including live, uninterrupted coverage on Saturday and Sunday.
Available to UK users only.
Masters 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired