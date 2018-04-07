BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm move up the leaderboard
Fowler & Rahm on charge with magnificent shots
- From the section Golf
Rickie Fowler sinks a magnificent birdie on the sixth hole and Jon Rahm chips in for an eagle on the eighth to move up the leaderboard in the third round of the Masters.
MORE: Live video, radio & text coverage of day three at Augusta
Find out how to follow coverage of the 2018 Masters across the BBC here including live, uninterrupted coverage on Saturday and Sunday.
Available to UK users only.
Masters 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired