World number 24 Patrick Reed posts a six-under-par 66 to take a two-shot lead at Augusta at the halfway stage of the Masters.

First-round leader Jordan Spieth, the 2015 winner, returned a 74 and is five adrift alongside Rory McIlroy (71).

