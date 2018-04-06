BBC Sport - Iain Carter and Alistair Bruce-Ball look back on the opening day of The Masters.
Morning Drive: Day Two at The Masters
- From the section Golf
BBC Radio 5 live's Iain Carter and Alistair Bruce-Ball look back on the opening day of The Masters.
They discuss Sergio Garcia's shocker on the fifteenth hole, Jordan Spieth's strong start, and Iain's choice of jumper...
