Ferguson family cheer on Conor in final
Conor Ferguson's family gather in his County Antrim home to watch the teenager compete in the 100m backstroke final at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.
The 18-year-old was eighth in the final in 55.01 seconds after qualifying fourth fastest.
Ferguson dedicated his swim to an uncle who has cancer.
