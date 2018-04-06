BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Phil Mickelson and Sandy Lyle feature in the best shots of day one at Augusta
Mickelson and Lyle feature in shots of day one
- From the section Golf
Phil Mickelson and Sandy Lyle feature in the best shots of day one of the Masters at Augusta.
WATCH MORE: Spieth hits five birdies in a row
Find out how to follow coverage of the 2018 Masters across the BBC here including live, uninterrupted coverage on Saturday and Sunday.
Masters 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired