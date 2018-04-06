Former champion Jordan Spieth has a run of five birdies in a row on the back nine to lead by two at Augusta after the first round of the Masters.

Spieth hit a six-under 66, with Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar sharing second and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy one of seven players at three under.

WATCH MORE:Garcia finds the water five times at the 15th

Find out how to follow coverage of the 2018 Masters across the BBC here including live, uninterrupted coverage on Saturday and Sunday.