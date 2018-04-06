BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Sergio Garcia's nightmare 13 at the Masters
Sergio Garcia's nightmare 13 at the Masters
Defending Masters champion Sergio Garcia has an absolute nightmare at the 15th at Augusta, ending up in the water five times before carding a disastrous 13 to equal the worst score for a hole in the tournament's history and finish his round with a nine-over-par 81.
