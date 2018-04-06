BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Sergio Garcia's nightmare 13 at the Masters

Sergio Garcia's nightmare 13 at the Masters

  • From the section Golf

Defending Masters champion Sergio Garcia has an absolute nightmare at the 15th at Augusta, ending up in the water five times before carding a disastrous 13 to equal the worst score for a hole in the tournament's history and finish his round with a nine-over-par 81.

