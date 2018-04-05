Masters 2018: Sandy Lyle opens with 74 after eagle at 15th

Former champion Lyle salutes the crowd after making a birdie at the second hole

Sandy Lyle rolled in an eagle putt at the 15th on his way to two-over-par opening round at the Masters.

The Scot, 60, who won at Augusta 30 years ago, dropped a shot at the first hole but responded with birdies at the second and third.

Three bogeys followed but two of those were erased at the 530-yard 15th when he confidently stroked in a long putt after reaching the green in two.

However, Lyle slipped up with leaks at the 17th and 18th to finish on 74.

Tiger Woods, making his much-anticipated Masters comeback, is one shot better off on 73, while defending champion Sergio Garcia is nine over par after taking 10 more shots than Lyle at the 15th, with his ball finding the water on five occasions.

Lyle made the cut in 2013 and 2014 but has not featured at the weekend in the year's first major in the past three years.