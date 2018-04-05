BBC Sport - Masters Par 3: Jack Nicklaus' 15-year-old grandson hits hole-in-one at Augusta

Jack Nicklaus' 15-year-old grandson hits hole-in-one

  • From the section Golf

Gary 'GT' Nicklaus Jr hits a hole-in-one at the ninth hole in the Masters Par 3 contest, while caddying for his grandfather Jack in the traditional curtain-raiser at Augusta.

