BBC Sport - Masters: 'Unprepared' Poulter has 'zero expectations' at Augusta

'Unprepared' Poulter has 'zero expectations'

  • From the section Golf

England's Ian Poulter says he has "zero expectations" for the Masters and is "unprepared" after securing a place at in a play-off victory over Beau Hossler at the Houston Open on Sunday.

WATCH MORE: Why I'm a 'walking miracle' - Woods

WATCH MORE: 'Absolute heaven' - Augusta is in magical condition

Top videos

Video

'Unprepared' Poulter has 'zero expectations'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Glittering ceremony opens Gold Coast 2018

Video

What is Man City's plan to subdue Salah?

Video

Watch: Spieth & Johnson's water-skimming trick shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

'One of the best players of his generation'

Video

Why I'm a 'walking miracle' - Woods

  • From the section Golf
Video

'We have to write our own history' - Klopp & Guardiola preview quarter-final

Video

Offensively, they're a juggernaut - De Bruyne on Liverpool

Video

'Absolute heaven' - Augusta is in magical condition

  • From the section Golf
Video

Face plants & Statham diving - great Commonwealth Games moments

Video

Watch Allen's bicycle kick as Reading beat Man City - WSL round-up

Video

Warrington's King splashes down for try of the week

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired