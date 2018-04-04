BBC Sport - Masters 2018 could be one for the ages - Rory McIlroy
World number seven Rory McIlroy says this year's Masters, which starts on Thursday, could be "one of the best for a long time".
The Northern Irishman won at Bay Hill last month, while former Masters champions Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson are also in form.
McIlroy needs to win the Masters success to complete a career Grand Slam.
