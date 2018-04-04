BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Jordan Spieth & Dustin Johnson skim water on 16th hole at Augusta
Watch: Spieth & Johnson's water-skimming trick shots
- From the section Golf
Watch some of the world's best golfers, including Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson, attempt stunning trick shots during practice on the 16th hole at Augusta.
Find out how to follow coverage of the 2018 Masters across the BBC here including live, uninterrupted coverage on Saturday and Sunday.
Available to UK users only.
