To mark the 30th anniversary of that bunker shot by Sandy Lyle at the 18th on his way to winning the 1988 Masters, BBC Sport delves into the archive to relive 10 of the greatest shots ever played at Augusta - but which is the best?

Vote coming soon. In the meantime take a look at our top 10.

Find out how to follow coverage of the 2018 Masters across the BBC here including live, uninterrupted coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

WATCH MORE: Spieth & Johnson's water-skimming trick shots

Available to UK users only.