BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Ken Brown declares Augusta to be in 'magical' condition for start of tournament
'Absolute heaven' - Augusta is in magical condition
- From the section Golf
BBC reporter Ken Brown says Augusta is in the "best condition he's ever seen", with fast greens and perfect weather contributing to "absolute heaven" on the golf course.
Find out how to follow coverage of the 2018 Masters across the BBC here.
WATCH MORE: McIlroy aims to smile his way to success
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired