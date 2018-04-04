BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Ken Brown declares Augusta to be in 'magical' condition for start of tournament

'Absolute heaven' - Augusta is in magical condition

  • From the section Golf

BBC reporter Ken Brown says Augusta is in the "best condition he's ever seen", with fast greens and perfect weather contributing to "absolute heaven" on the golf course.

Find out how to follow coverage of the 2018 Masters across the BBC here.

WATCH MORE: McIlroy aims to smile his way to success

Top videos

Video

'Absolute heaven' - Augusta is in magical condition

  • From the section Golf
Video

What is Man City's plan to subdue Salah?

Video

Why I'm a 'walking miracle' - Woods

  • From the section Golf
Video

Offensively, they're a juggernaut - De Bruyne on Liverpool

Video

Watch Allen's bicycle kick as Reading beat Man City - WSL round-up

Video

Warrington's King splashes down for try of the week

Video

Liverpool v Man City too close to call - Benitez

Video

How Saints job interrupted Hughes' Commonwealth Games plans

Video

Take a sneak peek inside the Gold Coast athletes' village

Video

Face plants & Statham diving - great Commonwealth Games moments

Video

Match of the Day 2

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired