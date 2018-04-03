Masters: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose tee times announced

Tiger Woods will compete in his first Masters since 2015

2018 Masters Venue: Augusta National Dates: 5-8 April

Four-time winner Tiger Woods will be among the early starters when the Masters at Augusta begins on Thursday.

The American, who has missed the past two Masters with a back injury, tees off with England's Tommy Fleetwood and Australian Marc Leishman at 15:42 BST.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia of Spain is in the next group at 15:53.

England's Justin Rose is last out at 19:00, with Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth headlining the three groups immediately before.

Garcia will play with world number two Justin Thomas, who also won his first major last year - the PGA Championship - and US amateur champion Doc Redman.

Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson is in the following group at 16:04, playing with Sweden's Henrik Stenson and Australian Jason Day.

World number one Dustin Johnson, who pulled out of last year's Masters after falling down the stairs on the eve of the tournament, is in the final pairing with Rose.

