BBC Sport - Masters: Sergio Garcia on 2017 triumph at Augusta

'A roar heard around the world' - Garcia's Masters moment

  • From the section Golf

Sergio Garcia looks back on his Masters win at Augusta in 2017 when he beat Justin Rose in a tense play-off.

Find out how to follow coverage of the 2018 Masters across the BBC here including live, uninterrupted coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

WATCH MORE: Spieth & Johnson's water-skimming trick shots

Available to UK users only.

