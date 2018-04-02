ANA Inspiration: Pernilla Lindberg beats Inbee Park in play-off to win first major

Pernilla Lindberg celebrates after winning the ANA Inspiration in California
Pernilla Lindberg wore a bath robe when she received her prize after celebrating her win by jumping into the pond at Mission Hills Country Club
ANA Inspiration final leaderboard
-15: P Lindberg (Swe), I Park (Kor), J Song (US) -14: A Jutanugarn (Tha), J Korda (US) -13: M Jutaugarn (Tha), C Hull (Eng)
Selected others: -7: L Ko (NZ), L Thompson (US) -6: B Law (Eng), Thompson (US) -1: C Matthew (Sco) +11: F Parker (Eng)
Full leaderboard

World number 95 Pernilla Lindberg won her first major by beating South Korea's Inbee Park in an epic eight-hole play-off at the ANA Inspiration in California.

Swede Lindberg, 31, holed from 25 feet for birdie on the par-four 10th at Mission Hills Country Club, but seven-time major winner Park, 29, was unable to follow suit from 15 feet.

The play-off for the first women's major of the season was stopped after four holes on Sunday because of darkness.

"It felt like too big a dream to come true but it has," Lindberg told the Golf Channel.

"I remember writing some goals in high school about the dream scenario to win a major and leave a mark in history.

"I've probably given my dad so many heart attacks over the last few days."

American Jennifer Song, who was also part of the play-off after finishing on 15 under, was eliminated after a par on the third extra hole.

Lindberg, whose previous best result at a major was a tie for fifth at the 2015 US Open, led for all four rounds of the ANA Inspiration.

England's Charley Hull finished in a share of sixth on 13th under.

