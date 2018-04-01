Houston Open: Ian Poulter's victory clinches a place at the Masters

Poulter beat his chest in celebration after forcing a play-off

Houston Open final leaderboard -19 I Poulter (Eng) wins after play-off B Hossler (US); -16 J Spieth (US), E Grillo (Arg); -15 S Ryder (US); -14 H Stenson (Swe), K Mitchell (US), Selected others: -13 P Dunne (Ire); -12 S Lowry (Ire); -10 P Mickelson (US); -8 R Fowler (US); -7 J Rose (Eng); -2 E Els (SA) -1 L Westwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

Ian Poulter secured a place at the Masters after a dramatic play-off victory over Beau Hossler at the Houston Open in Texas.

The 42-year-old Englishman had forced a sudden death play-off after he sunk a lengthy birdie putt at the 18th to finish at 19 under alongside Hossler.

The pair replayed the par-four final hole and American Hossler, 23, chipped out of a bunker into the water.

Poulter then kept his cool and two-putted for par to secure victory.

The event was Poulter's last remaining chance to qualify for the tournament in Augusta which starts on Thursday.

A week ago he was told he had already qualified for the Masters having reached the last eight at the World Golf Championships Match Play.

However, he was then informed 10 minutes before his quarter-final match against Kevin Kisner that he actually needed to reach the semi-finals to earn his Masters place - and he subsequently lost 8&6 to the American.

"Last week was painful. To come here this week I was tired and frustrated. I had packed my bags to leave on Friday night, and had a mental switch," Poulter said.

"I was patient, I waited my time and this is amazing. I haven't won a strokeplay event in the United States before and to do it this week is amazing.

"This one is for my wife Katie. The last few years have been tough, I've been injured and there's been stuff going on and she's the reason why I'm here."

Poulter's best finish at the Masters was tied for sixth in 2015

Poulter's victory came in the wake of a recent decision to use the putter which brought him fame at the 'Miracle of Medinah' in 2012.

He was tied with Hossler at 14 under going into the final round and had led after four birdies and a bogey in the front nine.

However, he was unable to replicate that in the back nine where Hossler made four birdies to have a one-shot lead heading into the final hole.

Hossler's putt for a birdie missed the hole by millimetres to leave Poulter with the chance to take the match to a play-off.

Poulter kept his nerve as he putted from 20 feet which prompted a passionate show of emotion as he beat his chest in celebration.

Hitchin-born Poulter's best performance at the Masters came in 2015 when he finished tied sixth in the year Jordan Spieth equalled the lowest winning score to win his first major.

He has never won one of golf's majors with a second-placed finish at the Open in 2008 behind Padraig Harrington his best to date.