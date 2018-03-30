Houston Open: Ian Poulter shoots 64 in round two to climb leaderboard

  Golf
Ian Poulter
Poulter is looking to add to his two wins on the PGA Tour

England's Ian Poulter kept alive his hopes of a place at next week's Masters with a superb second-round eight-under 64 at the Shell Houston Open.

The winner of the event earns a place at the first men's major of the year.

After a one-over 73 in the first round, 42-year-old Poulter climbed the leaderboard with a faultless second round that included eight birdies.

Poulter is on seven under overall, four shots behind early clubhouse leader Beau Hossler.

The American carded a four-under 68 and sits one shot clear of compatriot Sam Ryder.

Ireland's Paul Dunne is two shots off the pace after following up his opening-round 64 with a 71 on Friday.

Justin Rose, who lost out to Sergio Garcia in a play-off in the Masters last year, is alongside compatriot Poulter on seven under following a 69.

"Took myself out of the tournament yesterday and back in it today," Poulter tweeted.

