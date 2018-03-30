ANA International: Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Charley Hull in contention

Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Jodi Ewart Shadoff is attempting to secure her first title as a professional

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Charley Hull are in contention after two rounds of the ANA Inspiration - the first women's major of the year.

Ewart Shadoff, who finished second at last year's Women's British Open, shot a five-under 67 to move into a share of third place on 12 under, five behind early clubhouse leader Park Sung-hyun.

Hull, runner-up at the tournament in 2016, is also on 12 under after a 68.

South Korea's Park moved into the lead with a superb eight-under 64.

World number two Lexi Thompson fell eight shots off the pace after with a level-par 72.

The American was handed a four-stroke penalty while leading the final round of the tournament last year.

