Houston Open: Padraig Harrington gets bid for Masters place off to a strong start

Harrington is aiming to secure a a place at the Masters for the first time since 2015

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington got his bid for a place at next week's Masters off to a decent start as he shot a bogey-free five under 67 in the weather-affected first round of the Shell Houston Open.

The Irish golfer has not competed at the Masters since 2015 but the winner of this event earns a place at Augusta.

He is two shots off clubhouse leaders Lucas Glover and Kevin Tway.

The pair both hit seven birdies as they signed for 65s.

Heavy rain overnight resulted in the opening day's play being delayed by two hours.

Rickie Fowler, who held the outright lead following an opening 64 last year before eventually finishing third, is one shot off the pace after carding seven birdies and a bogey for a 66.