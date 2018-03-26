Ryder Cup: United States v Europe to be held at Hazeltine in 2028

Media playback is not supported on this device Ryder Cup 2016: Catch up with the final day

Hazeltine will become the first American venue to host the Ryder Cup for a second time after it was announced as the 2028 host.

The Minnesota course also hosted the event in 2016 when the United States won the biennial tournament for the first time since 2008.

The US dominated the final-day singles to beat Europe 17-11.

The home team were backed by a partisan crowd in what was sometimes a heated atmosphere between players and fans.

Europe's Rory McIlroy asked for a foul-mouthed American fan to be thrown out, while team-mate Sergio Garcia - who was playing in his eighth Ryder Cup - said the behaviour of some American fans made them look "really bad".

Thomas Bjorn's European side will look to regain the trophy at France's Le Golf National in September.

It will then be held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in 2020, Marco Simone in Rome in 2022, and Bethpage Black in New York in 2024.

The Olympic Club in San Francisco will host the 2032 event.

Hazeltine has also previously hosted the US PGA Championship, the US Open and the US Women's Open.