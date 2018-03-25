WGC Match Play: Justin Thomas misses out on number one ranking after losing to Bubba Watson

Justin Thomas made four birdies and one bogey in the semi-final

American Justin Thomas saw his hopes of becoming world number one end with a semi-final defeat against Bubba Watson at the WGC Match Play in Texas.

The 24-year-old PGA champion had won all five of his previous matches this week and needed to reach the final to replace Dustin Johnson at the top.

But he was three down after six holes to compatriot Watson and lost 3&2.

World number 39 Watson will play the winner of the match between Sweden's Alex Noren and USA's Kevin Kisner.

Johnson bowed out of the event on Thursday and went on to lose all three of his group matches.

Thomas reduced the deficit against former Masters champion Watson to one at the turn in the semi-final with two birdies but was three down again after 12 at the Austin Country Club.

Having missed from five feet to lose that par five, he squandered an opportunity to win the next hole from slightly further away.

Another birdie chance from around 12 feet to win the 14th slid by the cup and he needed to make a testing five-footer for a half at the next to extend the match.

Despite Thomas sinking one from the edge of the green, the end came at the 16th when left-hander Watson matched his birdie