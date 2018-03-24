World Golf Championships: Ian Poulter humbled by Kevin Kisner in last eight

Poulter is set to rise to 51 in the rankings, just missing Masters qualification

Englishman Ian Poulter suffered an emphatic 8&6 defeat against American Kevin Kisner in the quarter-finals of the WGC Match Play in Austin, Texas.

The 42-year-old world number 64 needed victory to regain a place in the top 50 and qualify for next month's Masters.

Poulter had won his three matches in the round-robin section of the event before beating Louis Oosthuizen 2&1 in the round of 16 earlier on Saturday.

But he was off form as world number 36 Kisner went through to face Alex Noren.

The American found himself six up after registering three birdies before the turn as Poulter, normally a match play specialist, faded at the Austin Country Club.

Kisner, who held a one-shot lead going into the final day at last year's PGA Championship before finishing in a share of seventh, is only the third player since 2014 to reach eight up in the tournament.

World number two Justin Thomas, who will replace Dustin Johnson at the top of the rankings if he wins the event, only needed two birdies to take a five-hole lead at the turn in his round of 16 match with Korea's Si Woo Kim.

Having then made successive birdies and closed out a 6&5 win, the 24-year-old PGA champion, who has won all his matches this week, was one down to fellow American Kyle Stanley after five holes in the quarter-final, but made four birdies and secured victory at the 17th.

In Sunday's semi-finals, Thomas will play big-hitting compatriot Bubba Watson, who won five out of six holes on the back nine to beat Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand in their quarter-final.

Earlier, Masters champion Sergio Garcia won the first hole of his last 16 match against Stanley but was three down at the turn. Although he reduced the deficit to one hole with two birdies, he bowed out at the 17th.

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton also departed at the round of 16 stage, despite winning the first two holes with birdies against Australian Cameron Smith.

World number 50 Smith won the next two holes and was three up by the 13th before securing victory by halving the par three 17th in birdie twos.

Quarter-final results:

K Aphibarnrat (Tha) lost to B Watson (US) 5&3

J Thomas (US) beat K Stanley (US) 2&1

A Noren (Swe) beat C Smith (Aus) 4&2

K Kisner (US) beat I Poulter (Eng) 8&6

Round of 16 results:

B Harman (US) lost to B Watson (US) 2&1

S Garcia (Spa) lost to K Stanley (US) 3&1

M Kuchar (US) lost to K Kisner (US) 1up

P Reed (US) lost to A Noren (Swe) 5&3

L Oosthuizen (SA) lost to I Poulter (Eng) 2&1

K Aphibarnrat (Tha) beat C Howell III (US) 1up

T Hatton (Eng) lost to C Smith (Aus) 2&1

J Thomas (US) beat Si-Woo Kim (Kor) 6&5