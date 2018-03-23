World Golf Championships: Rory McIlroy knocked out at group stage

McIlroy had beaten Jhonattan Vegas to give himself hope of progressing on Thursday

Rory McIlroy's World Golf Championships came to an early end as the 2015 winner was knocked out at the group stage in Austin.

McIlroy had kept alive his hopes with Thursday's win over Jhonattan Vegas, but a 5&3 defeat by Brian Harman meant the American went through instead.

Harman topped group six above compatriot Peter Uihlein, who beat McIlroy on day one and Vegas on Friday.

Northern Irishman McIlroy will next be competing at the Masters in April.

A first title at Augusta would make him the sixth player to complete a career grand slam.

The 28-year-old came into the week following victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, and on Thursday said he had been feeling "flat" and "could have done with an extra day of rest".