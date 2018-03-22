World Golf Championships: Dustin Johnson knocked out with second defeat

Dustin Johnson
Johnson followed defeat by Bernd Wiesberger with a loss to Adam Hadwin

World number one Dustin Johnson was knocked out of the World Golf Championships with a game to play after a second straight defeat in Austin.

The 33-year-old defending champion followed a first-day loss to Austria's Bernd Wiesberger with a 4&3 defeat by Canada's Adam Hadwin which means he cannot qualify for the knockout stages.

Rory McIlroy, who lost his opening match, led halfway through his second.

The Northern Irishman is playing Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela.

Wins over Vegas on Thursday and Brian Harman on Friday may not be enough if Peter Uihlein - who beat McIlroy on Wednesday - wins all three of his group matches.

Uihlein is trailing against fellow American Harman.

