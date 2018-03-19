BBC Sport - Fifteen-year-old Tom McKibbin secures Florida tournament win
McKibbin secures Florida tournament win
- From the section Golf
Northern Ireland teenager Tom McKibbin has returned from Florida after becoming the first winner of the Major Champions Invitational Tournament, headlined by Sir Nick Faldo.
The 15-year-old was representing Rory McIlroy and now heads to France to play for the Ireland under-18 team.
