Northern Ireland teenager Tom McKibbin has returned from Florida after becoming the first winner of the Major Champions Invitational Tournament, headlined by Sir Nick Faldo.

The 15-year-old was representing Rory McIlroy and now heads to France to play for the Ireland under-18 team.

