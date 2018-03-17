Rory McIlroy is two shots off the lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Four-time major winner McIlroy missed the cut in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational -12 Stenson (Swe); -11 DeChambeau (US); -10 McIlroy (NI); -9 Rose (Eng), Moore (US); -8 Hoffman, Fowler, Gooch (all US), An (Kor) Selected others:-7 Woods (US); -6 McDowell (NI); -5 Horsfield (Eng), Johnson (US); -2 Fleetwood (Eng); -1 Laird (Sco) External leaderboard

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is two shots off the lead after a five-under-par 67 in the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

Sweden's Henrik Stenson leads the field on twelve under, one shot ahead of Bryson DeChambeau of the United States.

McIlroy, 28, hit an eagle on the 12th, along with four birdies to move to 10 under at Bay Hill as he seeks his first victory since September 2016.

Justin Rose also carded a five-under 67 to lie three shots off the lead.

The Englishman, 37, shot six birdies on the way to completing his best round of the competition so far.

He is joined on nine under by American Ryan Moore.

Four-time major winner McIlroy, who has dropped from the top of the rankings to 10th, said he felt "really positive" heading into the tournament.

"It's a golf course I've played well before and I just felt a little more in control of my game and in control of my swing," he added after day three.

Tiger Woods has claimed eight career titles at the course in Orlando

Tiger Woods sits three shots behind McIlroy after carding a three-under-par 69 to bounce back from his 72 in round two.

The 14-time major winner hit six birdies and three bogeys to finish on seven under overall.

Woods has won eight times at Bay Hill but has not won any PGA Tour event since 2013, having had four back operations in three years.

"I figure I'm within reach if I shoot a really, really low round tomorrow," Woods said.

"I'm going to have to shoot a low one and get a little bit of help. But my responsibility is to go out and shoot a low one first."