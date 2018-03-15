Tiger Woods: First-round 68 puts former world number one in contention at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tiger Woods has not won a tournament since 2013

Tiger Woods continued his impressive form to be one shot off the lead when he finished his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

A four-under-par 68 left Woods a shot behind fellow American Jimmy Walker while England's Justin Rose is three under alongside Graeme McDowell.

Woods, 42, hit six birdies including a 71-foot putt on the seventh.

The round follows a second-place finish for the 14-time major winner at the Valspar Championship last week.

Woods, Rose and Walker were among the early starters in the event with a host of players yet to complete their rounds at Bay Hill.