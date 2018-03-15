Tiger Woods: First-round 68 puts former world number one in contention at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Tiger Woods continued his impressive form to be one shot off the lead when he finished his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.
A four-under-par 68 left Woods a shot behind fellow American Jimmy Walker while England's Justin Rose is three under alongside Graeme McDowell.
Woods, 42, hit six birdies including a 71-foot putt on the seventh.
The round follows a second-place finish for the 14-time major winner at the Valspar Championship last week.
Woods, Rose and Walker were among the early starters in the event with a host of players yet to complete their rounds at Bay Hill.
