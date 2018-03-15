Tiger Woods: First-round 68 puts former world number one in contention at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • From the section Golf
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods has not won a tournament since 2013

Tiger Woods continued his impressive form to be one shot off the lead when he finished his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

A four-under-par 68 left Woods a shot behind fellow American Jimmy Walker while England's Justin Rose is three under alongside Graeme McDowell.

Woods, 42, hit six birdies including a 71-foot putt on the seventh.

The round follows a second-place finish for the 14-time major winner at the Valspar Championship last week.

Woods, Rose and Walker were among the early starters in the event with a host of players yet to complete their rounds at Bay Hill.

Notifications: Sign up to get golf news sent to your phone
My Sport: Sign up to follow golf news

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired