Golf prodigy McKibbin's one-in-one in Florida
Northern Ireland golf prospect Tom McKibbin holes a tee shot on his way to winning the boys' title at the inaugural Major Champions Invitational for junior golfers.
The 15-year-old holed the ace while playing for Rory McIlroy's team in the tournament backed by Nick Faldo at Bella Collina in Florida.
