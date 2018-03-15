BBC Sport - Golf prodigy Tom McKibbin's one-in-one in Florida

Golf prodigy McKibbin's one-in-one in Florida

  • From the section Golf

Northern Ireland golf prospect Tom McKibbin holes a tee shot on his way to winning the boys' title at the inaugural Major Champions Invitational for junior golfers.

The 15-year-old holed the ace while playing for Rory McIlroy's team in the tournament backed by Nick Faldo at Bella Collina in Florida.

Top videos

Video

Golf prodigy McKibbin's one-in-one in Florida

  • From the section Golf
Video

Chelsea fans clash with security staff at Nou Camp

Video

Watch: Jones makes offensive comments

Video

VAR - the story so far

Video

'It's not to be' - GB out of wheelchair curling

Video

Champions League exit 'nothing new' for Man Utd - Mourinho

Video

Woodman saves three shootout penalties

Video

Try of the Week: Saints' Percival secures hat-trick

Video

England success papered over the cracks - Jones

Audio

The man in a mask

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Dons beat Killie on pens

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired