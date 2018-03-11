Indian Open: Matt Wallace beats Andrew 'Beef' Johnston in play-off

Wallace went for the green on both occasions when he played the 18th in the final round

Indian Open final leaderboard -11 A Johnston (Eng), M Wallace (Eng) (Wallace won at first play-off hole); -8 S Kim (US); -7 P Larrazabal (Sp), M Schwab (Aut); -5 E Grillo (Arg); -4 S Gallacher (Sco), S Sharma (Ind) Selected others: -2 A Rai (Eng); -1 R Rock (Eng); level J Morrison (Eng), S Brown (Eng); +6 J Donaldson (Wal), T Bjorn (Den); +19 D Clarke (NI) Full leaderboard

Matt Wallace birdied the first play-off hole to beat Andrew "Beef" Johnston to the Indian Open title in New Delhi.

Johnston, two behind overnight, posted six birdies in a six-under-par 66 as the two Englishman finished 11 under.

At 18 for extra holes, Johnston's putt lipped out and world number 152 Wallace sealed his second European Tour win.

Home favourite Shubhankar Sharma - joint overnight leader along with Wallace - carded three double bogeys in a 75 and finished seven strokes adrift.

Sharma, 21, also led into the final round of last week's WGC event in Mexico but closed six shots behind eventual winner Phil Mickelson.

Scotland's Stephen Gallacher, one shot behind overnight at the DLG Golf and Country Club, also birdied two of the opening four but dropped four shots on the back nine and was level with Sharma at four under.

Wallace, who won the Portugal Open last year in only his fourth European Tour event, had built a two-shot advantage after collecting five birdies in his opening 10 holes, including a chip-in at the 10th.

Johnston had revived his hopes with a birdie at the formidable 17th

But Johnston reduced the lead to one by sending a majestic approach over a dramatic rock-filled quarry to an elevated green within three feet.

It was soon tied at the top when Wallace thinned his third shot from the edge of the green into a back bunker at the 16th for his first dropped shot of the day and did well to make a bogey five.

At the closing par-five Wallace chose to play a three-wood over a vast expanse of water guarding the green but took three more to get down from the right of the putting surface for a round of 68.

In the play-off, after Johnston had laid up short of the lake, Wallace played a bold shot to the back of the green, which rolled 15 feet from the flag.

Johnston's birdie effort from the left edge of the green looked destined for the hole, but spun around it and stayed out, leaving Wallace two putts for the title.

"After being three over after eight holes on the opening day I played some of the best golf of my life," Wallace said.