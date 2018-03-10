Indian Open: Shubhankar Sharma and Matt Wallace lead by one shot

Shubhankar Sharma holds a share of the lead at the Indian Open

Indian Open third-round leaderboard -7 M Wallace (Eng), S Sharma (Ind); -6 S Gallacher (Sco); -5 A Johnston (Eng), M Schwab (Aut), E Grillo (Arg); -4 S Kim (US), P Larrazabal (Sp) Selected others: -3 A Rai (Eng); -1 J Donaldson (Wal), S Brown (Eng); level A Wall (Eng); +5 T Bjorn (Den); +12 D Clarke (NI)

Local favourite Shubhankar Sharma birdied the final hole to share the lead at seven under going into the final round of the Indian Open.

The 21-year-old, who also led after day three at last week's WGC in Mexico but finished ninth, has been invited to play in next month's Masters.

At the DFL Club in New Delhi he leads with England's Matt Wallace, who had two late bogeys in a two under 70.

Scot Stephen Gallacher is third after four birdies in his last six holes.

Sharma was ranked 202 in the world at the end of 2017 but has risen to 66 and has already won twice this season to lead the Race to Dubai.

He double bogeyed the 17th before pulling a shot back at the closing par five and said: "I'm going to draw from my experiences last week. I know it's going to be a battle out there and I'll be ready for it."

Wallace won six times on the Alps Tour in 2016 - including five in as many starts - to earn a place on the Challenge Tour and soon captured the Open de Portugal to gain his European Tour card.

On a day when only nine players carded under-par rounds, the 27-year-old from Hillingdon had four birdies and an eagle before dropping shots at the 16th and 17th.

Englishman Andrew "Beef" Johnson chipped in from the rough around the fourth green for an eagle en route to a 73 and shares fourth.

Also sharing fourth is Argentina's Emiliano Grillo, who was four shots ahead after round two, but endured consecutive double bogeys in a 78, while Pablo Larrazabal, who woke up only 38 minutes before his tee-time on day one but shot a 67, is one further back.