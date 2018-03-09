Tiger Woods shares Valspar Championship lead with round two still in progress

Woods made four birdies and one bogey in his second round

Tiger Woods produced a three-under-par 68 to put himself in contention for a first PGA Tour win since 2013 at the Valspar Championship.

The 42-year-old shares the lead on four under after his second round, with some of his challengers still playing.

Woods made a birdie on his third and fourth holes at the Florida course, before adding two more after the turn.

He gave a trademark fist pump after saving par from 12 feet on his 16th hole but made a bogey on his last.

The 14-time major winner shares the lead with England's Paul Casey and American Brandt Snedeker, who have also completed their second rounds.

Canada's Corey Conners - who led after round one - is also on four under but has yet to start his second round, while Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy began his second round at 17:35 GMT and at three over, is likely to need to shoot under par to make the cut.

"I've got a chance going into the weekend," said Woods, who had a 10-month lay-off after back surgery in April 2017.

"I keep getting a little bit better here and there, making these subtle tweaks. I needed a little bit more tournament time in and I've done that. I'm getting feel for it, finding the rhythm of rounds and not having a problem posting scores."

European Tour player Edoardo Molinari was excited to see Woods competing at the top of the field

Woods - now ranked 388 in the world - last won at the Bridgestone Invitational in August 2013 but looks to be building on his 12th-place finish at the Honda Classic in February.

Starting his round on the back nine, he holed putts of around six feet for birdies on his third and fourth holes, the second coming after a pin-point 187-yard tee shot.

After the turn he fired a 159-yard approach to within 12 feet for a birdie on his 11th hole of the day and a fine bunker shot two holes later saw him sink a putt of four feet for a birdie on a par five.

Elsewhere in the field, world number four Jordan Spieth finished his second round five over and looks certain to miss the weekend with the projected cut at two over.