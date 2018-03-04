WGC-Mexico Championship: Phil Mickelson triumphs in play-off to win first event since 2013

Phil Mickelson
The victory in Mexico is Phil Mickelson's first title since the 2013 Open at Muirfield
WGC-Mexico Championship final round
-16 P Mickelson (US), J Thomas (US); -15 R Bello (Spa), T Hatton (Eng); -13 K Aphibarnrat (Tha), B Harman (US); -12 D Johnson (US), S Garcia (Spa)
Selected others: -10 B Watson (US), S Sharma (Ind); -9 P Casey (Eng); -8 T Fleetwood (Eng), J Spieth (US); -6 C Hoffman (US); -2 M Fitzpatrick (Eng)
Full leaderboard

America's Phil Mickelson defeated Justin Thomas in a play-off to win the WGC-Mexico Championship and claim his first victory since the 2013 Open.

Thomas eagled the last hole for a seven-under 64, but Mickelson shot 66 to force the play-off.

Mickelson, 47, then parred the first extra hole to win his 43rd career title and become the oldest winner of a World Golf Championship event.

England's Tyrell Hatton missed out on the play-off by one shot.

Hatton was in a three-way tie with Mickelson and Thomas but bogeyed the final hole to shoot 67 and ensure a third-place finish.

