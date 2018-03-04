England's Meghan MacLaren wins Ladies European Tour Women's New South Wales Open

Meghan MacLaren's father David, the Seniors Tour CEO, flew in to caddie for her over the final two days

Women's New South Wales Open, final leaderboard -10 M MacLaren (Eng); -8 C Danielson (US), S Banon (Spa), Engzelius (Nor); -7 L Hall (Wal), O Cowan (Ger), C Lennarth (Swe), S Kemp (Aus) Selected others: -5 G Cowley (Eng); -2 F Johnson (Eng); +1 K Henry (Sco); +4 M Thomson (Sco); +5 L Davies (Eng), I Mehmet (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Meghan MacLaren claimed her first Ladies European Tour title with a two-shot victory in the Women's New South Wales Open in Australia.

The 23-year-old overnight leader carded a level-par 71 to win on 10 under.

American Casey Danielson (66), Silvia Banon of Spain (68) and Norway's Marita a Engzelius (71) finished joint second.

"It feels incredible. I didn't think those words would be coming out of my mouth so soon," said MacLaren, playing only her 11th LET event.

"It can take some players years before they get over the line. To do it now gives me a lot of confidence."

MacLaren opened with two birdies in her opening three holes at the Coffs Harbour course north of Sydney, to build a four-shot advantage that she maintained at the turn, despite Danielson holing four birdies on her front nine.

Rookie Danielson, who began the day seven shots of of the lead, carded another birdie on the 12th for a bogey-free round.

MacLaren could afford a three-putt bogey on the 13th and another dropped shot on the par-five 17th before a par on the last sealed victory.

Lydia Hall of Wales finished in a group of four who tied for fifth on seven under, while England's Gabriella Cowley closed with successive birdies to post a 67 and five-under total.