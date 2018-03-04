WGC-Mexico Championship: Shubhankar Sharma leads by two in Mexico City

Sharma is ranked 75th in the world and has won two of his past seven events

WGC-Mexico Championship third round -13 S Sharma (Ind); -11 T Hatton (Eng), P Mickelson (US), S Garcia (Spa) R Bello (Spa); -10 P Perez (US) D Johnson (US), B Harman (US), X Schauffele (US) Selected others:-9 J Thomas (US); -7 J Spieth (US), C Hoffman (US), M Leishman (Aus); -6 B Watson (US); -5 R Fisher (Eng), -4 P Casey (Eng); -3 T Fleetwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

Shubhankar Sharma's par-saving putt on the final hole of his third round preserved a two-shot lead heading into the final day of the WGC Championship.

The 21-year-old from India shot a 69 to keep ahead of a high-class chasing pack comprising Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Rafa Cabrera Bello and England's Tyrrell Hatton.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson is three strokes behind in Mexico City.

Justin Thomas is another stroke back after a course-record 62.

American Thomas, seeking back-to-back wins after victory in the Honda Classic last weekend, was 11 shots off the pace at the start of the day but fired eight birdies to surge into contention at nine under.

Mickelson, who has not enjoyed a victory since the 2013 Open at Muirfield, did not drop a shot in his 65, while the Spanish pair of Garcia and Cabrera Bello both shot 69.

Forty-five of the world's top 50 players are in the 64-man field competing for a prize fund of £7.2m and winner's cheque of £1.2m.