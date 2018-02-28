BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy unworried by trophy drought as he builds up to Masters

Rory McIlroy unworried by trophy drought

  • From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy says he's not concerned about enduring his longest barren spell without a win as he prepares for his fourth attempt complete a career Grand Slam at the Masters.

The former world number one has not earned a victory since his Tour Championship win in Atlanta in September 2016.

McIlroy also insists that his putting is "good enough" to conquer the notoriously fast Augusta greens.

Top videos

Video

Rory McIlroy unworried by trophy drought

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Swansea 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Video

Watch Rochdale captain's six goals in six FA Cup games

Video

Some people want me to lose - Neville

Video

Westbrook sinks three-point buzzer-beater in NBA best plays

Video

'I'm afraid mummy’s died'

  • From the section News
Video

Team GB's Winter Olympians return home

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Golden goal, bobsleigh drama & funny moments

Video

Kids try winter sports - with BBC commentary

Video

Crashes, bloopers & clipboards - Pyeongchang's funniest moments

Video

Keeper turns back on play to concede bizarre goal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired