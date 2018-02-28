Masters 2018: Rory McIlroy says his putting is good enough to win at Augusta

Media playback is not supported on this device Rory McIlroy isn't worried about his trophy drought as he builds up towards the Masters

Rory McIlroy believes his putting is good enough to secure a first Masters title and complete a career Grand Slam.

The four-time major winner has dropped from the top of the rankings to 10th, with putting at the heart of the 28-year-old's recent struggles.

"At Augusta you don't need to putt great, you need to not waste any shots, no three putts, hole everything inside five feet," McIlroy told BBC Sport NI.

"I feel good about Augusta, I know the golf course so well."

Without a victory since September 2016, McIlroy had an encouraging start to the year as he earned top three finishes in Abu Dhabi and Dubai but since then a share of 20th place at the Genesis Open has been his best performance in three PGA Tour events.

The Northern Irishman has been spending time with his putting coach Phil Kenyon in an attempt to improve what has often been the weakest part of his game.

The greens at Augusta are traditionally the most difficult of the year, but McIlroy thinks his putting game can master them.

Putting plans

"You don't need to hole every 15 footer that you look at, you need to be efficient, just not to be wasteful," he added.

"Speed is import and lag putting, they are big keys and I feel like I've started to get lot better at that, especially there because there is a lot of break and a lot of different slopes but I think I have it figured out."

McIlroy's 17 months without a tournament win is the longest barren spell in his professional career.

Rory McIlroy's last victory came in the 2016 Tour Championship at East Lake

However, if he can don the famous green jacket he will become just the sixth golfer in history to clinch a Grand Slam of all four majors.

McIlroy says he's approaching April's event with confidence although admitting that the harder he tries, the harder it gets.

"I feel like if I just play my game it will all happen sometime soon hopefully - any week I tee it could be the week," he said.

"Winning is important and that's how I will be judged, but right now it's about the journey and getting back there. I'm not that far away.

"Since I won the Open in 2014, the Masters is the biggest event of the year.

"This will be my fourth go at it (achieving the Grand Slam), I have had three top-10s in the last three years and I played well, but just not played well enough."