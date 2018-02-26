Two-hole play-off format for US Open, US Women's Open, US Senior Open & US Senior Women's Open

Tiger Woods beat Rocco Mediate at the first extra hole after the 18-hole play-off in the 2008 US Open

This year's US Open Championship will feature a two-hole aggregate format in the event of a play-off.

In previous years, the event was extended by a day and tied players competed over 18 extra holes.

The most recent US Open to be decided by a play-off was in 2008 when Tiger Woods won his last major to date.

The US Golf Association confirmed that the US Women's Open, US Senior Open and US Senior Women's Open would also feature a two-hole aggregate play-off.

If the play-off results in a tie after the two holes, a sudden-death format will be used until the champion is determined.

In the other major championships, the Masters has a sudden-death play-off, The Open play-off is over a four-hole aggregate and the US PGA played on a three-hole aggregate.

There have only been three US Open play-offs since 1992, Ernie Els winning in 1994 and Retief Goosen in 2001.

"We know how important it is to everyone in the golf world to see play conclude on the Sunday of a major championship, and to award the trophy to the champion," said USGA executive director Mike Davis.

"After receiving input from a variety of constituents, including players, fans, volunteers, officials and our broadcast partners, it clearly came across as something that everyone valued and would benefit from."