Rory McIlroy hits quadruple bogey in final round at Honda Classic

Rory McIlroy also carded a triple bogey at the 17th hole on Friday

Rory McIlroy's struggles at the Honda Classic continued to the end as he hit a quadruple bogey at his 71st hole.

Two days after taking a six at the same par-three 17th, the former world number one went one shot worse as he twice found the water on Sunday.

Standing on the 17th tee, the 28-year-old was an encouraging two under par for the day after four birdies.

But the quadruple bogey meant a two-over-par 72 as he finished on nine over, which left him sharing 59th spot.

The four-time major winner struggled in the windy conditions all week in Florida.

After playing steadily over his opening 17 holes on the difficult first day at Palm Beach Gardens, McIlroy gambled by going for the final green in two and ended up with a dispiriting double bogey as he found water which resulted in a 72.

McIlroy found a watery grave again at the short 17th on Friday to drop three shots as he carded another 72 while his round of 73 on Saturday included a double bogey at the par-four sixth.

The Northern Irishman has not won since September 2016 but said before the Florida event that he was "seeing enough good things in my game".